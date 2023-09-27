Jimmy Butler calls for tampering investigation as NBA world reacts to Damian Lillard's trade to Milwaukee

FILE - Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) celebrates after a shot against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. Lillard is being traded by Portland to play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, a move that ends a three-month saga surrounding his wish to be moved elsewhere with hopes of winning an NBA title and ending his 11-year run with the Trail Blazers.(AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski, File) (Kevin Kolczynski/AP)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Damian Lillard was finally traded on Wednesday, but his landing spot shocked the NBA world.

The Portland Trail Blazers dealt Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a three-team deal with the Phoenix Suns. Lillard will now get to team up with Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, which is sure to make them favorites in the Eastern Conference this season.

The Suns landed Jusuf Nurkić, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson in the trade. The Trail Blazers received Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara and Jrue Holiday, though Holiday is expected to be moved again in the near future. Portland also received a 2029 unprotected first round draft pick from Milwaukee in the deal, and unprotected swap rights in 2028 and 2030.

Lillard had spent his entire career with the Trail Blazers, and will now leave as the franchise's all-time leading scorer. He made it to the playoffs eight times and the Western Conference finals once, but couldn't win a title there. He officially requested a trade on the second day of free agency earlier this offseason, and made it clear that the Miami Heat were the only team he wanted to play for. That sparked a complicated and messy several weeks. His representatives even tried to scare off other teams by saying Lillard would be unhappy playing anywhere but Miami.

Clearly, Lillard's wish to play in Miami didn’t happen. That left Heat star Jimmy Butler pretty upset on social media on Wednesday afternoon.

“Yo NBA man, y’all need to look into the Bucks for tampering,” Butler said on an Instagram story. “You do. I’m just going to put that out there.”

It’s unclear how serious Butler is on that front, or what information he claims he knows.

The potential trade packages that would have sent Lillard to Miami frequently revolved around Tyler Herro, who is starting a new four-year, $120 million extension. The Trail Blazers reportedly wanted more in return for their seven-time All Star than the Heat were willing to offer, however, and for a long time the Heat were the only real team engaging. So the two sides went into a holding pattern, until Wednesday's deal came to fruition.

Butler was far from the only NBA star to take to social media after the news broke.

Lillard had a few old posts that resurfaced about the Bucks, too, because there’s always a tweet.

The Bucks will open the season on Oct. 26 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

