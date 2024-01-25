John Harbaugh's first thought on Jim Harbaugh's return to NFL: 'We play them next year'

2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 08: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with his brother, and NFL head coach, John Harbaugh after defeating the Washington Huskies during the 2024 CFP National Championship game at NRG Stadium on January 08, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Michigan defeated Washington 34-13. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers' hire of Jim Harbaugh has brought the NFL's Harbaugh count back up to two (and potentially three should the former Michigan coach take his son Jay Harbaugh with him).

The incumbent Harbaugh seems pretty happy about that.

Speaking with reporters ahead of the AFC championship game, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh praised his younger brother's hire and said he was happy for Jim, though the first thought that came to mind was a more competitive one.

“We play them next year.”



Harbs on his brother Jim, accepting the HC position with the Los Angeles Chargers: pic.twitter.com/EkVSv6y64G — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 25, 2024

Harbaugh's full answer:

"My thoughts are, we play them next year. We're looking forward to all of it. I'm just very happy for him, proud of him, excited for him, excited for his family. My mom and dad told me he called back in the evening and he found out all of his kids, starting with Addie and Katie, had their bags packed already. They were ready to go. So they're excited too.

"It's going to be great, well-deserved. I'll say this, the Chargers just got themselves one great coach."

The Harbaugh family is nothing if not competitive.

We don't know when the Ravens will face the Chargers next season, but the two teams are guaranteed to meet with the AFC North scheduled to face the AFC West in 2024. The gam will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

That will be the third time the Harbaugh brothers have faced each other as head coaches. John has won both of the previous meetings, beating Jim's San Francisco 49ers 16-6 on Thanksgiving in 2011 and again by a score of 34-31 in Super Bowl XLVII.

For now, John has bigger things to worry about, with the Kansas City Chiefs sitting between the Ravens and their third Super Bowl appearance. Two more wins would give the Harbaugh family an unprecedented double thanks to Jim's College Football Playoff win with Michigan earlier this month.