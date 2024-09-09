Johnny Gaudreau's widow, Meredith, announces she's pregnant with 3rd child at memorial service

The memorial service for NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, was held on Monday in the Media Borough of Delaware County, Pennsylvania. The two were killed on Aug. 29 when they were struck by an automobile while riding bicycles in rural Salem County, New Jersey, outside of Philadelphia.

Gaudreau's widow, Meredith, revealed during Monday's proceedings that she is pregnant with their third child. Their daughter Noa is 2 years old, and son Johnny was born in February.

"John and I had the best six months as a family of four. These will forever be the best six months of my life," said Meredith Gaudreau said, via ABC News. "There's specifically one week that I will cherish forever — it will be my favorite week of my life out of those six months. We're actually a family of five. I'm in my ninth week of pregnancy with our third baby."

The pregnancy was "a total surprise," she added.

"John was beaming and so excited," Meredith continued. "His reaction was just immediately kissing me and hugging me."

Among those in attendance at the memorial service were family, current and former teammates, coaches and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.

Matthew Gaudreau's widow is also pregnant with their first child. A GoFundMe fundraiser was launched to support Madeline and Tripp and has raised more than $650,000 as of Monday.

The brothers were planning to attend their sister's wedding in New Jersey, scheduled to take place the next day after the fatality occurred. Johnny was 31 years old and Matthew was 29.

According to police, they were struck by an SUV attempting to pass two other vehicles. The driver of the SUV reportedly had "a strong odor" of alcohol on his breath and allegedly failed a sobriety test at the scene. He was charged with two counts of death by auto and is being held at Salem County Correctional Facility.