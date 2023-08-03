Johnny Manziel says he's opening a bar 15 minutes away from Texas A&M's campus

NCAA FOOTBALL: NOV 07 Auburn at Texas A&M November 7, 2015: Former Aggie quarterback and current Cleveland Brown quarterback Johnny Manziel before the Auburn Tigers vs Texas A&M Aggies game at Kyle Field, College Station, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire) (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sports Wire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty)

Former Texas A&M star Johnny Manziel is making his triumphant return to College Station ... as a small-business owner. Manziel teased the opening of "Johnny Manziel's Money Bar" in an Instagram post Wednesday.

The post featured a picture of Manziel doing his signature money celebration. The image had a filter on it that made it look like American currency. The words "Johnny Manziel's Money Bar" sat prominently in the middle of the image. The logo teased the bar was "coming soon."

Manziel shared that post in his Instagram story Wednesday. He added, "Always wanted my own shot bar on Northgate."

Details are scarce regarding the bar. No opening date was provided. Texas A&M's season begins Sept. 2, so things would have to move quickly in order for the bar to open by the start of the season.

Manziel starred at Texas A&M in both 2012 and 2013. As a sophomore, he threw 37 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Manziel also rushed for 759 yards and 9 scores. That performance led to the Cleveland Browns selecting Manziel with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Manziel lasted two seasons in the NFL. He played in 14 games, finishing with 7 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. Manziel was cut by the Browns ahead of the 2016 NFL season. He has not appeared in the NFL since then, but has played in various other leagues, including the Canadian Football League, the Alliance of American Football and Fan Controlled Football.