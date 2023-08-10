Josh Hart, Knicks agree to 4-year extension worth reported $81M

New York Knicks v Miami Heat MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 22: Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks looks on against the Miami Heat during the third quarter at Miami-Dade Arena on March 22, 2023 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks signed guard Josh Hart to a contract extension, the team announced Thursday.

Both parties were finalizing a four-year, $81 million contract extension, his representation told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski Wednesday. He will reportedly earn a total of $94 million through the 2027-28 season.

The 28-year-old is currently with Team USA in preparation for the FIBA World Cup in the Philippines this month. He reportedly became eligible to sign the deal Wednesday.

Hart averaged 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.3 minutes over 76 appearances for the Knicks last season, starting in 52 games. Hart's rebounding was crucial for the Knicks, especially during a post-season that saw New York reach the Eastern Conference semifinals before being eliminated in the Miami Heat's historic run.

"Josh's immediate impact on our team last season — both on and off the court — cannot be understated," Knicks president Leon Rose said in the statement. "The leadership and competitiveness Josh brings fits perfectly with the culture we are building."

His professional career began in 2017 when he was selected with the Los Angeles Lakers' 30th overall pick. In 2019, he was part of the trade that sent Anthony Davis to the New Orleans Pelicans.

New Orleans traded Hart to the Portland Trail Blazers right at the 2022 deadline. After averaging 9.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists in his first full season with Portland, he was traded to the Knicks.

The news broke after he was pulled off the floor just minutes before has was meant to join the Trail Blazers for a game against the Golden State Warriors. His addition to the Knicks represented a reunion with former Villanova teammate Jalen Brunson.

Hart picked up his $12.9 million player option with the Knicks for the 2023-2024 season in June, which allowed the team to use a full mid-level exception and go over the cap in free agency to sign Donte DiVincenzo on a new four-year deal. DiVincenzo is also a former Wildcat.

At Team USA, Brunson and Hart are joined by Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges. The trio led the Wildcats to two national championships in 2016 and 2018.