Judge denies Jontay Porter's request to continue basketball career in Greece

FILE - Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter (34) looks to pass in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 11, 2024, in Denver. Court papers indicate that former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter will be charged with a federal felony connected to the sports betting scandal that spurred the NBA to ban him for life. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) (David Zalubowski/AP)

Jontay Porter's request to resume his basketball playing career in Greece has been denied by a federal judge, according to The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov.

Porter was seeking to play for Promitheas Patras B.C. in the Greek Basket League and Basketball Champions League in Europe.

The ruling by judge LaShann DeArcy Hall comes one week after the former Toronto Raptors forward pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud related to the betting scandal that resulted in the 24-year-old being banned permanently from the NBA.

Porter's attorneys had sought the return of his U.S. passport and for him the be allowed to travel to Europe and live in Greece with his wife, who is expecting. The U.S Attorneys Office and the U.S. pretrial services officer did not oppose the request.

A letter was sent to Hall that explained Porter resuming his playing career overseas would not interfere with his legal obligations and that his new team understood he could be requested back to the U.S. "at a moment's notice." He would also continue his treatment for gambling addiction while in Greece.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, as did Porter's lawyer, Jeff Jensen, did not comment.

Porter is set to be sentenced in New York on Dec. 18. He could face 3 1/2 to over four years in prison. Four other men have also been charged in the case.