Justin Herbert reportedly to undergo season-ending surgery on fractured finger

Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 10: Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) on the runout before playing the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California Sunday December 10, 2023. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) (Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The D/Denver Post via Getty Images)

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers will be without quarterback Justin Herbert for the remainder of the season as he needs surgery to repair a fractured right index finger, according to multiple reports.

This story will be updated.

