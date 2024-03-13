Kawhi Leonard exits Clippers game, and the arena, with thoracic spasms

Los Angeles Clippers v Milwaukee Bucks MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MARCH 04: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers warms up before a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on March 04, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Clippers are holding their breath on Kawhi Leonard.

The six-time All-Star exited Tuesday's game with what the team called thoracic spasms, per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. Leonard did not play at all in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves and was seen walking away from the Clippers locker room in street clothes.

He was later reported to have left Crypto.com Arena entirely, because he was uncomfortable sitting.

Kawhi left the Clippers game after an apparent injury and missed the entire 2Q pic.twitter.com/gXoCah156W — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 13, 2024

Leonard finished the game with six points on 2-of-4 shooting, two rebounds and two assists in 12 minutes.

While thoracic spasms aren't a huge worry compared to some of the reasons Leonard could have left the arena, any injury concern is elevated with Leonard. The two-time Finals MVP has dealt with injuries throughout his Clippers career and still has yet to play more than 60 games in a season for the team.

This was supposed to be the season the Clippers could see what they are with a healthy Leonard and Paul George. Leonard had finally recovered him his ACL surgery rehab and was well on pace to play his highest number of games since the 2016-17 season, helping lead Los Angeles to a 41-22 record entering Tuesday, good for fourth in the West.

The Clippers were already without Russell Westbrook due to a broken hand and can now only hope Leonard's issues are minor this time.