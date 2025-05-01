Kentucky Derby 2025: Bob Baffert-trained horse Rodriguez scratched ahead of competition

Kentucky Derby Horse Racing Kentucky Derby entrant Rodriguez works out at Churchill Downs Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel/AP)
By Kari Anderson, Yahoo Sports

The Kentucky Derby will be down an entrant on Saturday. Rodriguez, one of the top horses in the field, will not be competing after his owners decided to pull him out of prestigious Derby.

Tom Ryan, a managing partner of one of the several companies that owns Rodriguez, wrote in an online statement on Thursday that Rodriguez had been scratched from competition due to a foot bruise. Ryan said that the move was done "out of an abundance of caution," and that they would aim to have Rodriguez ready for the Preakness Stakes later this month.

Rodriguez, who was set to compete in the fourth spot, had 12-1 odds — tied for fourth best in the field.

Rodriguez is one of two horses in the field tied to decorated and controversial trainer Bob Baffert, who is returning to the Derby after serving a three-year suspension. In 2021, Baffert's horse Medina Spirit tested positive for a banned steroid, and the horse was stripped of its win.

With Rodriguez scratched, Baffert will still have another horse in the competition: Citizen Bull, who is in the first spot at 20-1 odds.

