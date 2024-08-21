Kerr out at Team USA, Zion slims down & our favorite under-the-radar offseason moves | No Cap Room

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

On this episode of No Cap Room, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine talk about all things NBA….and maybe a little bit about Charlie XCX and Love Island.

The guys kick off the show with the news that Steve Kerr is not expected to return as the head coach of Team USA men’s basketball after leading the team to a gold medal in France. All that’s left is deciding if Spoelstra or Tyronn Lue are going to take over.

Zion Williamson looks slimmed down in pictures on social media, which serves as a good reminder of just how great he played in the 2nd half of last season.

Kevin Durant, arguably the greatest player in the history of the University of Texas, will be returning to Austin to play against the San Antonio Spurs in February. Dan explains how good Durant was in his only year in college, while Jake explains why he preferred Greg Oden.

Joe Harris retired from basketball, leading to Jake telling stories about chatting with Joe in the Nets locker room and bumping into Joe around town in Brooklyn. Dan breaks down the numbers that argue that Joe was one of the best 3-point shooters in NBA history.

Guerschon Yabusele was one of the stars of the French team at the Olympics, and he’s been rewarded with a 1-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers could really use a player like Yabusele, which means he could end up closing games for them. Dan tries to come up with comps to explain “Yabu” to people that haven’t seen him play basketball before.

We end the show with our favorite under-the-radar moves of the offseason, bouncing all over the league to do so.

(05:50) - Steve Kerr not returning as Team USA basketball coach

(08:40) - Zion’s weight loss makes waves on social media

(13:10) - Kevin Durant returns to University of Texas against the Spurs

(18:40) - Joe Harris retires from basketball

(27:05) - Who’s this guy: Guerschon Yabusele

(41:15) - Our favorite under-the-radar NBA offseason moves

