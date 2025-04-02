Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks agree to new 6-year, $116 million contract

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte smiles as he walks through the dugout prior to a spring training baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin/AP)
By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

Second baseman Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a contract extension that will keep him signed through 2030 at a total value of $116 million, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reports. The deal includes an $11.5 million player option for 2031.

Marte, 31, was already signed through 2028 on a five-year, $76 million contract he signed in 2022. The new overall six-year deal, including a three-year extension, begins this year and replaces that original agreement.

Last season, Marte finished third in National League MVP voting after batting .292 with a .932 OPS, 36 home runs, 23 doubles and 95 RBI in 583 plate appearances.

