Kevin De Bruyne expected to join Napoli after Manchester City denied extension: Report

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - May 20, 2025 Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne during a lap of appreciation after the match as he plays his last match at the Etihad Stadium REUTERS/Scott Heppell

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne appears to be headed for Napoli next season as he is said to open talks with the Italian club next week. According to ESPN, the midfielder will discuss a free agent move to join fellow Belgian international Romelu Lukaku and the newest Serie A winners after being previously linked to MLS side Chicago Fire.

The move comes after City opted not to extend De Bruyne's contract last month. De Bruyne, 33, joined the English giants on a £55 million transfer from VfL Wolfsburg in 2015 and has since helped City win six Premier League titles and the Champions League crown in 2023.

Despite wanting to remain in Manchester, De Bruyne was told the club would not extend his contract after his current deal ends in June. He is set to make his final appearance for City on Sunday at Craven Cottage against Fulham.

After news of his upcoming departure from City surfaced, De Bruyne had interests from clubs in the Premier League, Bundesliga and MLS, per ESPN.

With Napoli now emerging as the front-runner for his services, formal negotiations will take place following the Premier League season's conclusion, and ESPN reports they're "expected to go smoothly."

As he gets set for his last game with the Citizens, De Bruyne has 72 goals and 118 assists for the club. De Bruyne has the second-most assists in Premier League history behind Ryan Giggs' 162.

City sits third in the league table behind Arsenal and champions Liverpool ahead of Sunday. The team holds a 20-8-9 (W-D-L) record with 68 points.