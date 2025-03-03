Kevin Durant belittles Suns' effort after getting blown out by Timberwolves: "We embarrassed ourselves"

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 02: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns controls the ball against Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half of the NBA game at the PHX Arena on March 02, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Phoenix Suns didn't play like a team fighting for its postseason life on Sunday night, losing 116-98 at home to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Phoenix only managed 17 points in the second quarter and was outscored 66-47 in the second half, an effort that Kevin Durant said was far below the standard at which the Suns should be playing.

"We embarrassed the fans and we embarrassed ourselves the way we played," Durant said afterward, via the Associated Press. "I want us to be better."

Durant led the Suns with 26 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Bradley Beal's 18 points. Devin Booker added 17 points, while Bol Bol grabbed 11 boards.

Kevin Durant on tonight's loss: "It's tough, man. That's a shitty game. We didn't play up to our standards at all. We embarrassed the fans, we embarrassed ourselves the way we played, and I want us to be better." pic.twitter.com/lpmFWvySHu — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) March 3, 2025

The loss was Phoenix's fourth in five games and 11th in its past 14 contests. Dropping to 28-33, the Suns are four games behind the Dallas Mavericks for the 10th seed in the Western Conference and a spot in the play-in tournament.

Phoenix's schedule doesn't get much easier with upcoming matchups with the Los Angeles Clippers (32-28), Denver Nuggets (39-22), Mavericks (32-29), Memphis Grizzlies (38-22) and Sacramento Kings (31-28).

With Durant, Booker and Beal, the Suns were viewed as a championship contender and appeared ready to fulfill those expectations with an 8-1 start to the season.

Anthony Edwards dunk attempt pic.twitter.com/f1Pl8Q4Ntm — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) March 3, 2025

Defense has been a major issue, which was demonstrated on Sunday with Anthony Edwards scoring 44 points for the T-Wolves, along with seven assists, five rebounds and two steals. Donte DiVincenzo added 24 points, hitting 8-of-13 on 3-pointers.

As Durant alluded to, once the other team gets rolling, the Suns appear to get discouraged on defense.

"When adversity hits, we start floating a little as a team," he said. "That's tough to deal with it."

Reporting for ESPN NBA Countdown on the Suns, Kevin Durant and what's at stake: pic.twitter.com/69UeeowSOP — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 2, 2025

The Suns' struggles have led to rumblings that Durant will be traded after the season. He was reportedly nearly moved to the Golden State Warriors at the NBA trade deadline, but nixed that deal. With an offseason to process a deal, Durant will likely be more amenable — especially if the Suns undergo an overhaul after a disappointing performance.

"Unless there's a significant run here into the playoffs for the Phoenix Suns, league sources believe that there will be real changes in Phoenix coming to the Suns," ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Sunday's "NBA Countdown." "And from a roster standpoint, that likely starts with Kevin Durant."

Charania added that the Suns and Durant would likely work together on a trade, with a contract extension from the 14-time All-Star's new team a probable factor in any potential deal.