Kirby Smart can't control Georgia, the passing of Ryan Mallett & conference realignment winners and losers

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger debate which schools & conferences are the biggest winners & losers ahead of the 2023 realignment taking place on July 1st.

The show starts off on a high note with the announcement of a possible meetup in Nashville as all the hosts will be in town for SEC media days this July in Tennessee.

The conversation turns to the upcoming conference realignment on July 1st where teams will join the Big 12, American Athletic Conference & Conference USA . The guys conduct a snake draft, picking programs as either winners or losers from the landscape shift as college athletics turns its eye towards football season

A new article from the Atlanta Journal Constitution highlights more indiscretions that have surfaced from the University of Georgia football program. The administration in Athens, GA. has puzzled the podcast with their continued lack of action and discipline.

This upcoming July 1st also marks the two-year anniversary of Name, Image & Likeness becoming legalized by the NCAA. With that comes a new memo reinforcing that schools follow the rules set out by the NCAA, a move which garners astonishing support from one of our hosts.

Former Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Ryan Mallett passed away this week after drowning in a tragic accident in Florida. The guys provide share condolences and memories of Mallett’s career and life after football.

Ames, Iowa is back in the news after deciding to make a special Ames Lager to help fund their NIL collective — providing cheers all around & the hopes that one day Dan, Ross & Pat can try a can.

In news of the weird, a brilliant scam took place at a casino and an interesting restaurant is joining the chicken wars.

1:00 - The pod will be having a meetup during SEC media days on July 17th

5:44 - Which schools won and lost their conference realignments?

22:34 The Georgia Bulldogs make waves again after shaky recruiting story

30:25 July 1st marks the two year anniversary of NIL

43:04 Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett passed away

49:38 Ames Lager announced

56:32 A man posed as a Las Vegas hotel owner

59:44 Panda Express is joining the chicken wars

Stay up to date with the latest college football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsCFB.

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts