Knicks lose C Mitchell Robinson for 6-8 weeks with ankle injury

New York Knicks v Miami Heat MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 02: Mitchell Robinson #23 of the New York Knicks looks on against the Miami Heat during the first quarter of the game at Kaseya Center on April 02, 2024 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks will be without center Mitchell Robinson indefinitely after he sustained a stress injury to his surgically-repaired ankle, the team announced on Tuesday. He will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks.

That timeline means he could miss the rest of the Knicks' season should they win two more rounds and reach the 2024 NBA Finals.

Robinson has averaged 6.8 rebounds, 1 steal and 1.2 blocks per game through six postseason games. He sat out Game 1 vs. the Indiana Pacers on Monday night due to "left ankle injury management."

This story will be updated.