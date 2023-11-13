Kyler Murray dazzles in 2-minute drill to rally Cardinals past Falcons in return from ACL tear

Atlanta Falcons v Arizona Cardinals GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 12: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals scrambles against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) (Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Kyler Murray is back.

The Cardinals quarterback dazzled in a two-minute drill Sunday to lead Arizona to a 25-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The win was the second of the season for the Cardinals in Murray's first game since tearing his right ACL in Week 14 last season.

The Cardinals led for most of the second half, but found themselves trailing after a late Desmond Ridder touchdown run put the Falcons up, 23-22 with 2:33 remaining. The Cardinals responded with an xx-yard drive that ended with a 23-yard Matt Prater field goal to win the game.

Murray set up the score with two critical plays down the stretch. With the Cardinals facing third-and-10 from the Arizona 42-yard line, Murray escaped a would be sack and scrambled through the Falcons defense for a 13-yard run and first down.

Two plays later, Murray found tight end Trey McBride on a 33-yard downfield pass to put the Cardinals in field goal range.

The Cardinals then ran down the clock before Prater hit the chip-shot field goal as the clock hit zero.

Murray missed the last 13 Cardinals games with his injury. The Cardinals started a league-worst 1-8 without him with Joshua Dobbs and rookie Clayton Tune playing quarterback.