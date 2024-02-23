Lakers F LeBron James back 'in all likelihood' Friday vs. Spurs, say coach Darvin Ham

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) warms up before the start of the NBA All-Star basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (Darron Cummings/AP)

LeBron James will "in all likelihood" play versus the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said.

Following Los Angeles' 128-110 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, Ham was asked about James' status for the Lakers' second game since the All-Star break.

"We'll get an official word [Friday] morning and see, but in all likelihood, he should be out there tomorrow," Ham said via ESPN.

The 39-year-old forward hasn't played since Feb. 13 when Los Angeles played the Detroit Pistons. James sat out Thursday for additional rest, after reportedly getting treatment on his left ankle during the nine-day break.

San Antonio travels to the Lakers after losing to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night. Los Angeles (30-27) currently owns the ninth-best record in the Western Conference, while the Spurs are bringing up the rear at 11-45.