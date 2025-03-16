Lakers' LeBron James has first on-court workout, expected to miss at least one more week with groin strain: Report

LeBron James had his first on-court workout on Sunday since straining his groin in the Lakers' March 8 matchup with the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. James has missed Los Angeles' last three games amid a four-game losing streak.

The Lakers host the Suns on Sunday afternoon.

Per Charania, the Lakers will see how James responds to the activity, but he will miss at least another week as the team plays it safe.