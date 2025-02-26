Lakers owner Jeanie Buss talks hiding the Luka Dončić trade, his connection with Kobe and Gigi Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic laughs as he takes the court against the Denver Nuggets in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Now several weeks removed from the blockbuster deal that sent Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers, team owner Jeanie Buss couldn’t help but laugh.

Seeing her new star mesh well with LeBron James in the early days of their partnership is a great sign.

“I think it's working,” Buss said smiling.

Buss spoke about the stunning trade on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Tuesday, hours before Dončić and the Lakers host the Dallas Mavericks — which will mark their first meeting since the trade went down. Anthony Davis, who was the piece the Mavericks received in exchange for Dončić, will miss that matchup due to a groin injury.

Buss said that Dončić is settling in well with his new franchise, and that the team is working to do everything possible to make it an easy transition. When the deal was being discussed in the early days, however, Buss said she and her team were doing everything possible to keep it as quiet as possible.

They weren’t looking to give up Davis at all — she called him their “rock solid player” — and they didn’t want such a deal to get out if it didn’t go through.

"The conversation started a couple weeks before the trade was executed … We did not want any part of it to leak out, because it's very disruptive to a team that's trying to focus on getting better … The idea of blowing something up mid season to make a trade like that, if it didn't go through would have repercussions," Buss said. "It was really tight-lipped and each step of the way was discussed and we were able to make a deal that both sides were comfortable with."

Dončić has averaged 19 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists in four games since he landed with the Lakers. He put up 32 points in their 123-100 win over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, too. The Lakers will enter Tuesday's game against Dallas with a 34-21 record, which has them in fourth in the Western Conference standings.

The Luka-Kobe connection

One thing that Buss brought up was Dončić’s connection to former Lakers star Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash in 2020.

The last time Buss actually saw Bryant alive was with his daughter Gigi, who had come to see Dončić play.

"I look back and the last time I saw Kobe alive was about a month before he passed," Buss said. "He had brought Gigi to the Lakers game to see Luka play, because Luka was Gigi's favorite player. Just the idea that Luka is now a Laker, I know how happy that would make Kobe and Gigi."

One of the first things that Dončić actually said to Buss after meeting her post-trade was that he wished Bryant was here.