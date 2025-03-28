Lakers take worst loss of season as LeBron James turnover turns into preposterous Bulls comeback, buzzer-beater

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 27: Josh Giddey #3 of the Chicago Bulls celebrates with teammates after hitting a game-winning three pointer as time expired against the Los Angeles Lakers at the United Center on March 27, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

With all due respect to college basketball, no game had more madness Thursday than the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Chicago Bulls.

The Lakers lost to the 33-40 Bulls despite holding a 115-110 lead with 10 seconds to go. What followed was a preposterous sequence of events, culminating in a halfcourt buzzer-beater from Josh Giddey.

The Bulls started the comeback with a corner 3-pointer from Patrick Williams to cut the deficit to two points. In theory, the Lakers were supposed to inbound the ball and take the obvious foul from the Bulls. In practice, LeBron James soft-bounced the inbounds pass and had it stolen by Giddey, who found an open Coby White for a 3-pointer.

116-115 Bulls, with six points scored in six seconds.

The Lakers nearly redeemed themselves on the next possesssion. Austin Reaves found a lane and took the ball to the rim to give the Lakers the lead back. At that point, the Bulls had no timeouts left and 3.3 seconds left.

Fortunately, no one picked up Giddey after he inbounded the ball, allowing him to reach halfcourt, sink the buzzer beater and blow the roof off the United Center.

JOSH GIDDEY HALF COURT BUZZER BEATER FOR THE WIN pic.twitter.com/D2V6aUwuE2 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 28, 2025

That might just be the worst loss any NBA team has taken all season.