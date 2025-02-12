Las Vegas Raiders 2025 NFL offseason preview: Pete Carroll ready to reset franchise with new QB

HENDERSON, NEVADA - JANUARY 27: Pete Carroll listens as he is introduced as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders during a news conference also introducing John Spytek as the team's general manager at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on January 27, 2025 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

2024 season: 4-13, fourth in AFC West, missed playoffs

Overview: It was a rough season for the Raiders, their first and only full one under head coach Antonio Pierce. While they won two of their last three games, the Raiders lost 10 straight at one point and missed the playoffs for a third straight campaign.

They struggled to find any consistency, especially at quarterback. They rotated between Gardner Minshew II, Aidan O’Connell and Desmond Ridder due to injuries and overall poor play. The Raiders fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy after just nine games, too, along with two other position coaches in November.

To make matters worse, the Raiders started winning at the end of the season. While this may be a good sign for the franchise — gaining a bit of positive momentum into the offseason is rarely a bad thing — it moved the Raiders out of position to land what would be their first No. 1 overall draft pick since 2007. Considering the team’s needs (we’ll get to that later), that finish could make this offseason significantly more difficult in Las Vegas.

The team made a very solid hire in Pete Carroll to replace Pierce at head coach. If anybody is going to bring steady, veteran leadership to the franchise, it's Carroll.

Key free agents

S Marcus EppsRB Ameer AbdullahCB Nate HobbsDT Adam ButlerDT John JenkinsLB Robert SpillaneLB Divine DeabloS Tre'von Moehrig

Who's in/out: The Raiders should work to keep Moehrig this offseason. The former TCU star had 104 tackles, a career-high, and two interceptions last season. He has been a top-15 safety in the league in interceptions, forced incompletion rate, tackles for loss or no gain and defensive stops over the past two seasons, according to Pro Football Focus. For a defense losing a good chunk of its starters, Moehrig is an easy guy to keep around.

Key free-agent needs

QuarterbackRunning backWide receiverOffensive line

Why the holes? Outside of the defensive holes the team is facing, the Raiders need to spend a bit to give their new quarterback a solid supporting cast so he can succeed right away. The Raiders averaged a league-worst 79.8 yards per game on the ground last season, so a veteran running back would go a long way if they don't want to pick up a marquee rookie in the draft. A proven wide receiver target would help, too, and would support tight end Brock Bowers. And, of course, an extra lineman or two never huts.

Do they have the money?

Yes. The Raiders enter the offseason with an estimated $95.6 million in cap space, which is second in the league behind only the New England Patriots.

Notable potential cuts

QB Gardner Minshew IIC Andre James

Why they might be gone: Both of these would be easy cuts for the Raiders, and would save them a significant amount of money. Minshew, despite starting for a good chuck of last season, signed a two-year deal with the team and has a $14 million salary-cap number next season. With the Raiders likely moving on to a new quarterback, there's no reason to keep him around.

James lost his starting job to rookie center Jackson Powers-Johnson last season, and the team could save more than $3 million if they drop the veteran after June 1.

Draft picks

1st round: No. 62nd round: No. 373rd round: No. 683rd round (from Jets): No. 734th round5th round6th round6th round (compensatory)6th round (compensatory)7th round

Good draft fit

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The Raiders have to select a new franchise quarterback with their first pick. There’s no real other option here. The team hasn’t had a proper leader at the position since Derek Carr left, and it’s almost impossible to build a successful team without a consistent presence leading the offense.

And who better to do that than Sanders? The Colorado star threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns last season while reviving the Buffaloes program alongside his dad, Deion, and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. Sanders is a high-level, accurate passer who has delivered at the college level. While he won’t be perfect right away, the potential is absolutely there. The Raiders need a good long-term franchise QB to bring stability to the franchise, and Sanders is that guy.

What can move the fantasy football needle this offseason?

Addressing quarterback

Las Vegas' fantasy outlook continues to hinge on getting a capable quarterback, as it remains the team's top position of need. The Raiders could make a move in the draft or through free agency, but fantasy managers are begging Las Vegas to get Brock Bowers a QB. Bowers has top-10 overall fantasy upside, but his 112 catches as a rookie resulted in a modest five touchdowns. The Raiders upgrading at quarterback would move the needle. —Dalton Del Don