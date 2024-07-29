Leaping over waves, vaulting to glory: Athleticism is on display in photos from the 2024 Paris Olympics opening weekend

Table Tennis - Men's Singles Round of 64 Paris 2024 Olympics - Table Tennis - Men's Singles Round of 64 - South Paris Arena 4, Paris, France - July 28, 2024. Yang Wang of Slovakia in action during his round of 64 match against Chuqin Wang of China REUTERS/Paul Childs TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (Paul Childs/REUTERS)

The opening weekend of the 2024 Paris Olympics is in the books and the games are now in full swing. United States Olympic legends such as swimmer Katie Ledecky — who won bronze in the 400m Freestyle — and gymnast Simone Biles have already competed and are slated to continue their respective chases for more gold medals.

Biles, who suffered from the "Twisties" — a condition that interrupts the mind-body connection for a gymnast while they're in the air — in 2021, also suffered a calf injury in the early stages of the 2024 Olympics. However, she is still expected to be in the lineup for all four events in the team final portion for the U.S. on Tuesday night.

Over 200 countries are represented at this year's Olympics and over 1,000 medals are up for grabs. As of Monday afternoon, Japan is in the lead with six gold medals, and the Republic of Korea and the People's Republic of China are in the second with five gold medals, while France and Australia are rounding out the top five. The U.S., which has historically finished the Olympics with the most medals, is currently in sixth place when it comes to gold medals, but is at the top of the leaderboard for overall medals with 17 so far, half of which are silvers.

Competitions for Olympic sports, like surfing and skateboarding, are also underway. So far, Americans Jagger Eaton and Nyjah Huston have taken home the silver and bronze medals in men’s street skateboarding, respectively, while Japan’s Yuto Horigome won gold in the event.

The Olympic Games will run for the next two weeks and finish on Aug.11. The next summer Olympics will take place in 2028 in Los Angeles, marking the third time the city will play host to the games.

See more of our photo features on Yahoo News >>>

Don't miss a medal! Sign up for the Yahoo Sports AM newsletter for Paris Olympics highlights delivered straight to your inbox.

Follow along for all Olympics all the time on our Paris 2024 Olympics hub.