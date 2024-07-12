Live from Texas! MLB Draft preview, top-selling MLB jerseys & The Good, The Bad and The Uggla

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

The Baseball Bar-B-Cast has taken the show on the road for the 2024 edition of the Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas. Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman are live in-studio to bring you a preview of all the upcoming action from the MLB Draft taking place this Sunday.

The guys preview the projected top ten prospects to go in the draft, as well as make their picks for who the Cleveland Guardians might take at No. 1 overall. They also talk about the pressure of the 74th overall pick in the draft by the Los Angeles Angels, which happens to be the pick they received for Shohei Ohtani signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jake then challenges Jordan to figure out which players are in the top 20 for most-sold jerseys so far this MLB season and they discuss a few very notable snubs from the list, then they give their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla this week.

(1:47) - 2024 MLB Draft preview

(8:10) - Projected top 10 players in the draft

(34:54) - Top-selling jerseys this season so far

(41:19) - The Good

(47:20) - The Bad

(50:47) - Breaking All-Star Game news

(52:56) - The Uggla

