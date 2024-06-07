Louisville Police release photos, video from Scottie Scheffler's arrest before PGA Championship

GOLF: MAY 17 PGA Championship LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 17: PGA golfer Scottie Scheffler speaks to the media following his arrest on Friday morning and following his round on May 17, 2024, during the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Louisville Metro Police Department released previously redacted documents regarding the traffic incident involving Scottie Scheffler before the PGA Championship outside Valhalla Golf Club. The documents include photos of the injuries and torn pants Detective Bryan Gillis sustained during the arrest.

Based on the images, it's difficult to dispute Scheffler's account that the May 17 incident was a misunderstanding and charges eventually being dropped by Louisville authorities. Gillis may have indeed suffered injuries and pants "damaged beyond repair," but not to the extent that reports indicated.

Check out the photos for yourself, courtesy of Spectrum News' Lachlan McLean.

LMPD has released a bunch of previously redacted documents from the Scottie Scheffler arrest.



here's the "injury" to the knee of Detective Bryan Gillis... and the infamous $80 pants. pic.twitter.com/b1Yb3dhloh — Lachlan McLean 📺 (@LachTalk) June 7, 2024

Gillis also had a wrist injury. he said he didn't need EMS but another office said it was protocol. pic.twitter.com/PWPQCIugi7 — Lachlan McLean 📺 (@LachTalk) June 7, 2024

Here is how the incident and injuries to Gillis were originally described in the police report:

"Detective Gillis was in the middle of the westbound lanes, in full LMPD uniform and a hi-visibility yellow reflective rain jacket. Detective Gillis stopped subject and attempted to give instructions. Subject refused to comply and accelerated forward, dragging Detective Gillis to the ground. Detective Gillis suffered pain, swelling, and abrasions to his left wrist and knee. He was transported to the hospital for further medical treatment by emergency medical personnel.

"Detective Gillis' uniform pants, valued at approximately $80 were damaged beyond repair."

The photos accurately describe what happened to Gillis, based on the police report. However, the report also included Sgt. Jeremy Allen saying Gillis used "tactically poor decision making" by reaching into Scheffler's vehicle as it moved forward, according to WHAS-TV's Jay Skebba. Gillis suffered his injuries because he "crossed the plain into the vehicle's passenger compartment."

Gillis, along with Detective Kelvin Watkins and Officer Javar Downs did not activate their body cameras, which is a violation of LMPD policy. But other body cam footage was among the documents released on Friday and that video was also made available, via Louisville's WHAS.

Scheffler was initially booked and charged with felony second-degree assault of a police officer, misdemeanor criminal mischief in the third degree, misdemeanor reckless driving and a violation of disregarding signals from officers directing traffic.

Charges were dropped on May 29 in a six-minute hearing with Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell stating that Scheffler's account of events did not constitute criminal conduct. The charges were dismissed with prejudice and cannot be refiled.