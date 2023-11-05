Luis Díaz sends message to his father's kidnappers after scoring goal in extra time: 'Freedom for dad'

Luton Town v Liverpool - Premier League - Kenilworth Road Liverpool's Luis Diaz (centre) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game by unveiling a shirt that reads (translated to English) 'Freedom for Dad' during the Premier League match at Kenilworth Road, Luton. Picture date: Sunday November 5, 2023. (Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images) (Zac Goodwin - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

Luis Díaz returned to Liverpool on Sunday. It was the first time he took the field since his parents were reportedly kidnapped in Colombia by a terrorist group.

That group, known as the National Liberation Army, reportedly kidnapped Díaz's mother and father last Saturday. Díaz's mother was rescued by a police roadblock, but his father remains missing.

Díaz missed the team's previous two games following the kidnapping, but returned to action Sunday against Luton Town. He scored Liverpool's only goal of the match, and took that moment to send a message to his father's kidnappers.

Díaz pulled up his jersey after scoring, revealing a shirt that read, "Libertad para papa," which translates to "Freedom for dad" in English. Díaz scored the goal in extra time. The game finished in a 1-1 tie.

The National Liberation Army, known in Colombia as Ejército de Liberación Nacional, is considered a foreign terrorist group by the United States government. Colombian special forces are looking for Díaz's father, and have offered a $48,000 reward for information leading to his rescue.

Díaz has scored three goals for Liverpool during the 2023-24 Premier League season. He joined the team on a reported $45.7 million deal in early 2022.