Luis Rubiales could face sexual aggression charges for unsolicited kiss of Jenni Hermoso at Women's World Cup

Luis Rubiales is being investigated by the Spanish prosecutors for his actions against Jenni Hermoso at the 2023 Women's World Cup on Aug. 20.

The Spanish Prosecutors Office announced Monday that the Spanish soccer federation president could face sexual aggression charges after he visibility kissed Hermoso on the lips after Spain's win over England in the World Cup final, a kiss Hermoso said multiple times she was nonconsensual.

"We have agreed to contact Jennifer Hermoso in order to inform her of her rights as a victim of an alleged crime of sexual aggression in the next 15 days," the Prosecutors Office wrote in a statement Monday, per CNN.

Rubiales had already been suspended from soccer-related actions by FIFA for at least 90 days. His suspension is also pending a full disciplinary investigation by the world soccer governing body. Rubiales apologized for his actions the day after he kissed Hermoso and grabbed his crotch on camera, but refused to resign from his post despite multiple calls by players, coaches and Spanish government officials.

The Spanish soccer federation reportedly believe Hermoso lied about her consent and said in statement Saturday they will seek legal action against her. María Dolores Martínez Madrona, the federation's sexual violence protocol delegate, also announced in a statement Sunday that the federation did open an investigation into Rubiales.

"Our protocol is currently activated and in the midst of investigating the events, thus we demand the utmost respect for the right to privacy and dignity of all individuals involved," she said in the statement. "As the Protection Delegate for Sexual Violence, my duty is to adhere to the protocol and safeguard the privacy of those affected by this incident and of the Sexual Violence Advisory Committee."

Rubiales' mother, meanwhile, reportedly locked herself in a church and will go on a hunger strike to protest the treatment of her son.

The punishment for sexual assault in Spain is a one- to five-year prison sentence, according to the European Institute for Gender Equality.