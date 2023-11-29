Luke Donald returning as European Ryder Cup captain for 2025 at Bethpage Black

Luke Donald will be back as captain for Team Europe when the 2025 Ryder Cup goes to Bethpage Black in New York.

Donald led the European side to a 16.5-11.5 victory over the United States at the 2023 tournament at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy. He will be the first repeat captain for Team Europe since Bernard Gallacher lead three consecutive teams from 1991-1995.

"I'm delighted and honoured to have been given the chance to lead Team Europe in the Ryder Cup once again," Donald said in a statement. "Great opportunities don't come along very often in life and I'm a great believer that when they do, you need to grab them with both hands – this is one of these moments."

Should Donald lead his team to success at Bethpage Black in 2025, he will become only the second European captain with victories at home and away since Tony Jacklin in 1985 (The Belfry, England) and 1987 (Muirfield Village, Ohio).

Donald was appointed European captain in August 2022 after Henrik Stenson was removed following his departure to LIV Golf. He received universal praise from his players after they extended their unbeaten Ryder Cup run at home to 30 years.

"I think everyone sitting here would be very happy to have him again," said Rory McIlroy. "Quiet confidence is what Luke has been this week. He doesn't have to say many words. The words that he does say are very, very impactful and he's been amazing this week."

"Luke is amazing," said Tommy Fleetwood. "We're all so proud of him, from when this whole process started, he's been so, so good. The way he's been this week has been phenomenal. We just look at Luke on another level. He's been amazing and I'm so happy that we could all get it done for him."

Who will lead the U.S. at Bethpage Black?

Now that the Europeans know their captain for 2025, who will the United States choose to try and win the Ryder Cup back? Tiger Woods' name was bandied about following the defeat at Marco Simone, but he is not ready to think that far down the line. Instead, his focus is on the PGA TOUR's future with the upcoming Dec. 31 deadline for a deal to be reached between the PGA TOUR, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

“Right now there’s too much at stake with our Tour to think about a Ryder Cup right now,” Woods said. “We have to get this done and we have to be focused on this right now. The players and everyone involved understands that this is an issue we need to focus on.”