Magic guard Jalen Suggs out for season after undergoing knee surgery

TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 3; Jalen Suggs #4 of the Orlando Magic looks on against the Toronto Raptors during the second half of the NBA game at Scotiabank Arena on January 3, 2025 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs will miss the rest of the season after having surgery on his injured knee.

The Magic announced his status on Tuesday. Suggs underwent a procedure to remove a cartilage fragment in his left knee and to repair the trochlear joint surface. He's expected to make a full recovery.

The Magic previously announced that Suggs would undergo surgery and that he would be out indefinitely.