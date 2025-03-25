Magic roll past Lakers, who drop second-straight game with LeBron James, Luka Dončić on the court

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, drives around Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 24, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

For the second time in two games, the Los Angeles Lakers played Monday with stars Luka Dončić and LeBron James following a seven-game absence by James.

For the second time in those two games, the Lakers lost.

The Orlando Magic opened a 100-83 quarter lead over the Lakers on Monday, then held on for a 118-106 win. The victory snapped a six-game losing streak at home for the Magic, who hadn't previously won at the Kia Center since Feb. 23.

Dončić and James each scored 22-plus points. But it wasn't enough to stop a slump that's now seen the Lakers lose six of their last nine games. The loss drops the Lakers to 43-28, which at the conclusion of Monday's game dropped them into a fourth-place tie in the West with the Memphis Grizzlies, a half-game behind the third-place Denver Nuggets.

The race for the No. 2 seed in the West remains tight with the Nuggets, Lakers and Grizzlies all within 2.5 games of the second-place Houston Rockets. The Oklahoma City Thunder are in control of the No. 1 seed with a 13.5-game lead over Houston.

Monday's loss to Orlando follows a 146-115 loss to the now 31-40 Chicago Bulls in James' first game back from a groin injury. With Dončić and James back together, the Lakers had hoped to finish strong in the race for the No. 2 seed.