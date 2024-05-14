Majority of Oregon State and Washington State home games to be televised on the CW in 2024

Washington State v Oregon State CORVALLIS, OR - OCTOBER 15: Linebacker Jack Colletto #12 of the Oregon State Beavers gets tackled during the first half of the game against the Washington State Cougars at Reser Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Corvallis, Oregon. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images) (Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

Oregon State and Washington State will have most of their home games on broadcast television in 2024.

The two remaining Pac-12 teams will have 11 total games on the CW for the upcoming season. Fox Sports will televise one home game for each of the two teams on either Fox or Fox Sports 1, while the remaining games will be on the CW. Oregon State has six games on the CW, while Washington State will have five.

OSU and WSU needed to find a television deal for themselves as the Pac-12’s grant of rights expires this summer. The teams leaving for the ACC, Big Ten and Big 12 are set to make their moves official in July 1, the day after the expiration of the media deal.

2024 Home Game Kickoffs & TV Announced 🏈



Pac-12 Football will be featured nationally across @TheCW & @CFBONFOX in 2024, with confirmed or potential kickoff times & TV selections for all home games set prior to the season!



Full release: https://t.co/YZytcjMg00



Schedule ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/NNGqZWI9YP — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) May 14, 2024

The two schools will make far less in TV money in 2024 than they would have if the conference stayed together, but being widely-accessible on over-the-air TV isn’t a bad tradeoff. The addition of Oregon State and Washington State also bolsters the CW’s move to add more live sports. The network began airing ACC games in 2023 and is set to televise NASCAR’s second-tier series later this fall.

Fox Sports’ games will include power conference opponents. Fox has the rights to Washington State’s game against Texas Tech in Week 2 and the rivalry game between Oregon and Oregon State in Week 3. Washington State is also keeping its rivalry game with Washington in 2024, though that game will be in Seattle.

The two teams still standing in the Pac-12 filled out their 2024 schedules with an agreement with the Mountain West. Each Mountain West team will play one of Oregon State or Washington State this season. Washington State and Oregon State will play each other on Nov. 23. That game will be on the CW at 6:30 p.m. ET.