March Madness 2025: Printable bracket for men's and women's basketball tournaments

After months of waiting, Selection Sunday is almost here.

The 2025 NCAA men's tournament tips off in earnest on Tuesday with the First Four, but you don't need to wait until then to fill out a bracket.

If you want to work ahead and print out a bracket right now, just click on the photos below for a printable men's or women's NCAA tournament bracket. Then, once the teams are announced, be sure to make your picks in the Yahoo Sports Bracket Mayhem game.

Printable NCAA men's tournament bracket

Printable NCAA women's tournament bracket

How to watch Selection Sunday for the men's bracket 2025

Date: Mar. 16

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS, ESPN

Streaming: Paramount+ with Showtime, DirecTV Stream and more

When is Selection Sunday?

The Madness begins on March 16 with the selection committees revealing the full NCAA tournament bracket for both the men's and women's NCAA teams. The men's bracket will be revealed at 6 p.m. ET. The women's reveal will follow shortly after.

2025 NCAA tournament schedule:

The tournament will kick off with Selection Sunday, but we won't see any action on the court until Mar. 18.

2025 March Madness men’s schedule:

Selection Sunday: 6 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 16 (CBS)

First Four: March 18-19 (TruTV)

First round: March 20-21 (CBS, TBS, TNT, TruTV)

Second round: March 22-23 (CBS, TBS, TNT, TruTV)

Sweet 16: March 27-28 (CBS, TBS)

Elite Eight: March 29-30 (CBS, TBS)

Final Four: April 5 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas (CBS)

NCAA championship game: April 7 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas (CBS)

2025 March Madness women’s schedule:

Selection Sunday: 8 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 16 (ESPN)

First Four: March 19-20 (ESPN2, ESPNU)

First round: March 21-22 (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU)

Second round: March 23-24 (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU)

Sweet 16: March 28-29 (ESPN, ESPN2)

Elite Eight: March 30-31 (ESPN)

Final Four: Friday, April 4 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida (ESPN, ESPN+)

NCAA championship game: Sunday, April 6 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida (ESPN3, ESPN+)