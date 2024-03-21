March Madness: Dayton stuns Nevada after Wolf Pack blow 17-point second-half lead

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

No. 7 Dayton scored 17 unanswered points in the second half to overcome a 17-point Nevada lead on the way to a 63-60 win on Thursday.

The No. 10 Wolf Pack was up 56-39 with less than eight minutes to go after Jarod Lucas hit a 3-pointer. Dayton then went on a 20-2 run in just over five minutes to take a 59-48 lead with 2:01 to go.

Nevada briefly retook the lead with under a minute to go, but Nate Santos made a layup with 37 seconds left to give Dayton the lead for good. Santos added two free throws with 15 seconds left to extend the Flyers’ lead to three before Nevada missed two chances at a game-tying 3-pointer before the buzzer.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!