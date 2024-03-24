March Madness: Just 4 perfect women's brackets remain after Duke's comeback over Ohio State

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Second Round - Columbus COLUMBUS, OHIO - MARCH 24: Ashlon Jackson #3 of the Duke Blue Devils celebrates a basket during the second round of the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament against the Ohio State Buckeyes held at Jerome Schottenstein Center on March 24, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) (Ron Schwane/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The last perfect men's bracket was eliminated Friday.

By Saturday night, the field of perfect women's brackets was hanging on by a thread. Early Sunday, No. 7 Duke beat No. 2 Ohio State, leaving just four perfect entries remaining in Yahoo's women's tournament bracket game.

Lack of early upsets keeps perfect brackets alive

The field was whittled down to its last few Sunday after a handful of entries survived the first round. The second day of play on Saturday started with just 0.3% of entries in Yahoo's bracket contest left fully intact. Saturday's early slate of games didn't produce any upsets. Favorites UConn, Iowa, Indiana, Tennessee, NC State, Notre Dame and Kansas all advanced.

The results were enough to knock out all but 0.1% of the remaining perfect women's brackets.

99.9% of Women's Tournament brackets have already been busted 👀



Will there be any perfect brackets left by the end of the day? pic.twitter.com/uUxFhnzY7t — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) March 23, 2024

By the time No. 7 Ole Miss beat No. 10 Marquette and No. 1 USC beat No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, only 102 perfect brackets remained.

The final 102 perfect brackets of 2024 remain. pic.twitter.com/hZkoq7OMfd — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) March 23, 2024

Wins by UCLA and West Virginia dropped the tally to 70. Gonzaga's win over UC Irvine dropped the number to 59. UCLA's win over Cal Baptist and Utah's win over South Dakota State each knocked out another bracket, bringing the total down to 57 Saturday night.

A first round that produced just one upset allowed those 57 perfect brackets to survive to the second round. But the second round started with an upset, leaving just four standing.

Men's perfect brackets eliminated early

On Friday, No. 13 seed Yale's upset of fourth-seeded Auburn torched the final remaining perfect men's bracket. One had remained after No. 10 Colorado's win over No. 7 Florida knocked out 12 of the then-remaining 13 perfect brackets.

The perfect men's bracket pool had previously been whittled down to 0.1% of entries on Thursday when No. 14 seed Oakland toppled No. 3 seed Kentucky in the biggest upset of the tournament.