March Madness: No. 2 Tennessee hangs on to beat No. 7 Texas 62-58

Texas v Tennessee CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 23: Jonas Aidoo #0 of the Tennessee Volunteers handles the ball against Brock Cunningham #30 of the Texas Longhorns during the second half in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 23, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Tennessee hung on to beat Texas 62-58 in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday despite a putrid shooting night.

The Volunteers looked like they were going to keep Texas at bay for much of the second half before the Longhorns made a late surge. Texas able to cut the lead to one with 34.2 seconds to go before Jonas Aidoo made two free throws with 24.3 seconds to go.

Texas had a chance to tie the game with a 3-pointer, but Max Abmas’ shot failed to draw iron with 10 seconds to go. Dalton Knecht got fouled after grabbing the rebound and then made it a two-possession game at the stripe.

Tyrese Hunter hit a three with 3.9 seconds to go, but Knecht made two more free throws to seal the game.

Knecht’s excellence at the free-throw line late in the game came as he struggled from the field. Knecht was 7 of 8 from the stripe and had 18 points despite shooting just 5 of 18. Tennessee shot just 34% overall and was 3 of 25 from behind the 3-point line.

Texas wasn’t much better thanks to Tennessee’s defense. The Longhorns shot 37% from the field and committed 17 turnovers. But they also didn’t let Tennessee run away in the second half despite the Vols’ domination of much of the final 20 minutes.