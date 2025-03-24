March Madness: UConn reportedly threatens reporter over viral clip of Dan Hurley's expletive-filled rant

Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley reacts during the second half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Florida, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

The reporter who captured Dan Hurley's viral, expletive-filled rant following UConn's loss to Florida in the NCAA Tournament is reportedly in hot water over the clip. UConn's director of communications Bobby Mullen reportedly threatened to "ruin" the reporter's life if he did not remove the video of Hurley's rant about the refs.

Following UConn's 77-75 loss to the Gators, Hurley went on an expletive-laden rant after exiting the court. In the clip, which was captured by Queen City News' Joey Ellis, Hurley yelled, ""I hope they don't f*** you like they f***ed us. I hope they don't do that to you, Baylor."

Warning: NSFW language below.

“I hope they don’t f$&@ you like they F’ed us, Baylor. I really hope they don’t.” Danny Hurley to Baylor walking off the floor after a slug fest loss to top-seed Florida. Likely talking about officiating, if I had to guess #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/zKKsdfsjBt — Joey Ellis (@Jellis1016) March 23, 2025

After that clip went viral, Ellis was reportedly confronted by Mullen, who demanded Ellis remove the video from social media. Mullen also reportedly threatened to "ruin [Ellis'] life" if the video stayed up.

Charlotte Sports Live detailed the run-in, and claimed multiple other reporters and staff heard the threat. Both Charlotte Sports Live and Queen City News stood by Ellis' reporting.

After posting the clip of Dan Hurley leaving the floor post game in Raleigh, here’s an update with our latest reporting late Sunday night. @CSLonQCN pic.twitter.com/pOOvoIINhR — Joey Ellis (@Jellis1016) March 24, 2025

Charlotte Sports Live then reached out to Mullen for comment on the incident. Mullen gave the following statement to Charlotte Sports Live:

"The lasting image of coach Hurley leaving the court should have been his walking off the court arm-in-arm with his seniors, overwhelmed with emotion. Instead, a reporter who was in an area he should not have been, recorded on his cell phone a private comments made to members of another coaching staff."

The original tweet, which features footage of Hurley's tirade, remains up on Ellis' X account.

Hurley, who is no stranger to letting his feeling fly on and off the court, gave an emotional interview to sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson following the team's loss to Florida. The loss ended UConn's quest to win the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season.