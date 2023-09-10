Matthew Stafford strikes gold with Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell as Rams stun Seahawks in Seattle

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates after a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half on an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear) (Stephen Brashear/AP)

The Los Angeles Rams are supposed to be in rebuild mode. They didn't get the memo Sunday.

Facing a rival Seattle Seattle Seahawks team aiming for a playoff berth, the Rams rolled to a 30-13 win on the road. With All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp sidelined, Matthew Stafford racked up xxx passing yards as the Rams controlled the ball. The Rams defense, meanwhile, stifled Geno Smith and the Seattle passing attack while holding the Seahawks scoreless after halftime.

Stafford, who was limited to nine games last season because of injury, led the Rams on a 75-yard touchdown drive on their opening possession. The Seahawks scored 13 unanswered points from there and went into the break with a 13-7 lead.

But the second half was all Rams. They opened the third quarter with a 76-yard touchdown drive en route to outscoring the Seahawks 23-0 after halftime.

With Cupp on injured reserve with a lingering hamstring injury, Stafford looked to little-known receiver Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell in the passing attack. They combined for 238 receiving yards. A fifth-round rookie, Nacua led the team with 10 receptions for 119 yards. A diving sideline grab in traffic on third down helped the Rams ice the game in the fourth quarter.

Atwell, a third-year pro with 298 career receiving yards, matched Nakua with 119 yards on six catches.

The Rams defense kept pressure on Smith throughout the game before breaking through for its first sack to stifle a Seahawks attempt at rally late in the fourth quarter. A play later, Aaron Donald got to Smith for another.

Seattle's drive ended with a punt after losing 24 yards on three plays as the Rams iced the win.