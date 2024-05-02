Mavs dominate Clippers plus offseason concerns for Suns & Heat | No Cap Room

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

On this episode of No Cap Room, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine have fun while getting you up to speed on the NBA Playoffs.

The guys start in Los Angeles, where the Clippers are facing the potential of a pretty grim offseason after falling down 3-2 to the Dallas Mavericks. James Harden looked like the version that gets him criticism in the playoffs while the Dallas defense looked up to the task of shutting down the Clippers offense.

The Miami Heat were once again blown out by Boston, this time leading to a 4-1 series win for the Celtics. Jake and Dan look at what went wrong for the Heat and what might be coming this offseason for Pat Riley’s team. Is it time to move Jimmy Butler in a trade?

Speaking of poor results amidst high expectations, the Phoenix Suns look ready to double-down this offseason after getting swept in the 1st round of the NBA Playoffs. The guys explain why changing the coach both makes sense and doesn’t, and wonder what type of changes the team could actually make to the roster before the start of next season.

The only Conference Semifinal series that is locked up is between the defending champion Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have seemingly been built specifically to beat the Nuggets. Jake and Dan both have high hopes for how Minnesota can perform in this series, but neither of them pick the Timberwolves to actually win the series because the Nuggets still feel inevitable.

After making a joke about the Philadelphia 76ers home court advantage, or lack thereof, Jake explains why Tyrese Maxey’s game 5 performance didn’t just save Philly’s season…it might’ve changed the future plans of the front office.

