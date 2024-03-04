Max Verstappen's dad calls for Red Bull boss Christian Horner's ouster after misconduct query

F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain - Practice BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN - FEBRUARY 29: Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner talks with Jos Verstappen in the Paddock prior to practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on February 29, 2024 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) (Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Max Verstappen's dad wants Red Bull principal Christian Horner gone following the conclusion of an investigation into alleged misconduct.

Jos Verstappen made his feelings known in an interview with The Daily Mail during Formula 1's opening weekend that saw his son Max win from pole position in Bahrain.

Jos believes that distractions and conflict created by the Horner controversy threaten Verstappen's and Red Bull's future success.

"There is tension here while he remains in position," Jos Verstappen told the Daily Mail. "The team is in danger of being torn apart. It can't go on the way it is. It will explode. He is playing the victim, when he is the one causing the problems."

Verstappen is coming off his third consecutive driver's championship with Red Bull with Horner as team principal. His 2023 title was the most dominant run in F1 history, with Verstappen winning 19 of the circuit's 22 races.

Horner was the subject of an independent investigation following allegations that he engaged in inappropriate conduct with a female Red Bull employee. Red Bull announced last Wednesday that the complaint against Horner had been dismissed, and that Horner would remain with the team.

"The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr. Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed," Red Bull's statement reads. "The complainant has a right of appeal. Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial.

Details of the allegations against Horner have not been publicized. A day after the team announced that Horner would remain, the Associated Press reported the distribution of leaked files from a generic email account claiming to show evidence of Horner's alleged misconduct. The files were sent to media and Horner's rival team principals among others in the F1 paddock. AP reported that it could not verify the authenticity of the files. The news prompted a response from Horner as Red Bull practiced in preparation for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

"I won't comment on anonymous speculation, but to reiterate, I have always denied the allegations," Horner said via a statement released to media. "I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully cooperated with it every step of the way. It was a thorough and fair investigation conducted by an independent specialist barrister, and it has concluded, dismissing the complaint made. I remain fully focused on the start of the season."

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff called for more transparency on the matter following Red Bull's statement of dismissal.

"I just simply think that as a sport, we cannot afford to leave things in the vague and in the opaque on critical topics like this because it's going to catch us out," Wolf said, per AP.

With Verstappen, Red Bull has supplanted Mercedes as the dominant force in F1 after Mercedes claimed eight consecutive constructor's championships from 2014-21. Lewis Hamilton won six driver's championships during that span. Red Bull has since won two consecutive constructor's championships alongside Verstappen's three driver's championships.

Verstappen has not echoed his father's sentiments. He addressed Horner's status with media on Friday after the reports of the leaked files.

"From my side and from the mechanics and engineers, we're fully focused on the car and fully focused on the weekend, which is how it should be and that is what we continue to do," Verstappen said on Saturday after securing pole position for the race, per PA Media. "When I look at how Christian operates within the team, he has been an incredible boss so from the performance kind of things you can't question that. ... "I speak to Christian a lot and he is fully committed to the team.

"He is here for the performance, and of course he is a little bit distracted, but we just focus on performance and that is how we all work together."

Horner's fame has grown along Verstappen's as he's ben featured prominently in Netflix's "Drive to Survive" alongside Red Bull's ascendance as the top F1 team. He's led Red Bull since 2005, a run that includes four consecutive constructor's and driver's championships from 2010-13 with Sebastian Vettel as the team's No. 1 driver.

He's married to Geri Halliwell, who grew to fame as Ginger Spice of The Spice Girls. Halliwell and Horner walked hand-in-hand while smiling in an apparent show of solidarity ahead of Saturday's race.

The F1 season moves to Saudi Arabia next week for its second race of 2024 before taking a week off ahead of the Australian Grand Prix. Tension and questions continue to swirl around circuit's top team