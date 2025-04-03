Memorial High School football player fatally stabbed over reported seating dispute at Texas track and field event

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: A detail of the game ball at the line of scrimmage during the first half between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Levis Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)

Austin Metcalf, a 17-year-old football player at Memorial High School in Texas, was fatally stabbed while attending a track and field event at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco on Wednesday.

Metcalf, who was attending the UIL District 11-5A championship meet, was reportedly stabbed after an altercation with a 17-year-old from a different high school over a seating dispute, Metcalf's father told The Express Tribune.

Metcalf's father, Jeff, claimed the incident occurred after Austin informed Karmelo Anthony, a high school student at Centennial High School, he was in the wrong seat. Jeff said Anthony responded by allegedly taking out a knife and stabbing Austin in the chest.

Austin's twin brother, Hunter, tried to stop the bleeding, according to Jeff. Emergency responders performed life-saving measures, but could not resuscitate Austin.

Jeff Metcalf described the incident to NBC News, calling it "murder."

"They were twins, identical twins, and his brother was holding on to him, trying to make it stop bleeding, and he died in his brother's arms," Metcalf said. "I rushed up there and I saw him on the gurney and I could tell — they said he wasn't breathing. I could see all the blood, and I saw where the wound was, and I was very concerned, so I had to find his brother, and we rushed to the hospital. And we prayed, and it's God's plan, I don't understand it, but they weren't able to save him. This is murder."

Anthony was arrested and charged with murder

Austin did not know Anthony, Jeff told NBC News. He described Austin as a 4.0 GPA student and MVP of the football team.

The track and field meet was suspended following the stabbing. No other injuries were reported and Frisco police are still investigating the situation.