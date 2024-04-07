Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates makes second 60-plus yard field goal in two weeks

Birmingham Stallions v Michigan Panthers DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 07: Jake Bates #38 of the Michigan Panthers kicks a 62-yard field goal during the second quarter against the Birmingham Stallions at Ford Field on April 07, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/UFL/Getty Images) (Rey Del Rio/UFL/Getty Images)

Two weeks into the UFL's inaugural season, a kicker might be the league's breakout star.

Jake Bates kicked a 62-yard field goal for the Michigan Panthers on Sunday in a 20–13 loss at home to the Birmingham Stallions. The booming kick came one week after Bates hit a 64-yarder against the St. Louis Battlehawks.

JAKE BATES THE GREAT... AGAIN! 🤩@jakebates30 nails a 62 yard FG before the half! #LetsHuntpic.twitter.com/zM1FbuXXDz — Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) April 7, 2024

Only one NFL kicker hit a 62-yard field goal last season, according to Pro Football Talk. That was Matt Prater of the Arizona Cardinals versus the Dallas Cowboys. Nobody made a kick longer from a farther distance. (Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker holds the NFL record with a 66-yard field goal made against the Detroit Lions in 2021.)

64 YARDS FOR THE WIN 😱



JAKE BATES WITH A BOOT FOR @USFLPANTHERS pic.twitter.com/nx25x1PEIK — United Football League (@TheUFL) March 30, 2024

Now, Bates has 64-yard and 62-yard kicks on his resume in just two games played. That has drawn attention from NFL teams in need of a kicker, including the Lions. Bates signed free agent deals with the Houston Texans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year, but was released by both clubs.

Bates, 24, was a kickoff specialist in college, playing at Arkansas, Texas State and Central Arkansas (where he also played soccer). His 60-plus yard field goals in the UFL were the first kicks he made in a game since high school.