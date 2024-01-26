Mikaela Shiffrin injured after downhill crash on 2026 Olympics course

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom FLACHAU, AUSTRIA - JANUARY 16: Mikaela Shiffrin of Team United States inspects the course during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Slalom on January 16, 2024 in Flachau, Austria. (Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images) (Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

Mikaela Shiffrin didn't finish a World Cup downhill Friday after crashing into the safety nets on the course that will also host the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics.

Shiffrin, the greatest World Cup Alpine ski racer of all time, lost control as she attempted to land a jump seventeen seconds into her race in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy

One of the 28-year-old's skis detached during the high-speed crash and she was slow to get up. A group of people were seen assisting Shiffrin on the broadcast, leading her to use her ski poles as crutches and leave the area without putting weight on her left leg. She was taken away by a medical helicopter, per Olympics.com.

The U.S. Ski and Snowboard team quickly released a statement about her condition, confirming that she was taken to a clinic in Cortina. "Initial analysis shows the ACL and PCL seem intact," the team said.

In a follow-up, the U.S. team said Shiffrin was sending encouraging messages to her teammates. "It's all ok ladies, surface is money, you got this!" she wrote.

Once all results from the day were in, Shiffrin thanked fans for the support and relished the success of team U.S.

Thank you all for your support 🙏❤️



(But oh my god…looking at the results for our team makes me smile so much!!🥹👏) https://t.co/NX9qBVS8uK — Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) January 26, 2024

Three Americans finished in the top 20 of Friday's competition: Jacqueline Wiles (13th), Lauren Macuga (16th) and Isabella Wright (18th).

Of 52 starters, 12 didn't finish at all. Austrian skier Stephanie Venier was able to master the terrain for the win, finishing 0.39 seconds ahead of Lara Gut-Behrami. Venier was 0.71 seconds ahead of three skiers who tied for third, leading to a unique five-person podium. Valerie Grenier, Christina Ager and local favorite Sofia Goggia were the bronze finishers.

Shiffrin's collision was quickly followed by another one, as Former overall champion Federica Brignone took a smaller crash when events resumed. She was quicker to get up and went on to ski down on her own power.

"I'm OK although I have a few bruises here and there," Brignone said via the Associated Press, adding that the course was mentally challenging. Olympic champion Corinne Suter also took a fall.

Friday marked Venier's eighth career World Cup win, while Shiffrin has a record 95 World Cup victories.

Another downhill is scheduled to take place in Cortina Saturday, followed by Sunday's super-G. It's unclear how soon Shiffrin will be able to return to action.