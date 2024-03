Mike Tyson, American former professional boxer, looks on PRODEA LED STUDIOS, TURIN, ITALY - 2024/02/07: Mike Tyson, American former professional boxer, looks on during a press conference for 'Bunny-Man' film. 'Bunny-Man' is a new film made 95% in virtual production, most of the film will be shot in Turin. (Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images) (Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson and social media influencer/boxer Jake Paul will face off in a match July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas as part of a main event card airing on Netflix.

It’s JAKE PAUL vs. MIKE TYSON — yes, really! — in a LIVE BOXING event at AT&T Stadium you won’t want to miss. Airing live on Netflix Saturday, July 20 #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/ULXVeCYeH6 — Netflix (@netflix) March 7, 2024

