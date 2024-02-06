Mississippi state auditor still seeking nearly $730,000 from Brett Favre in welfare funds scandal

American Family Insurance Championship - Round Two MADISON, WISCONSIN - JUNE 11: Former NFL player Brett Favre stands on the 14th green during the Celebrity Foursome at the second round of the American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge Golf Club on June 11, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The state of Mississippi is still going after Brett Favre over misspent welfare funds.

Mississippi state auditor Shad White renewed his call for the Hall of Fame quarterback to repay welfare money that was allegedly improperly spent in a new court filing on Monday, according to The Associated Press.

White demanded that Favre repay the state $729,790, which he said was interest from the original $1.1 million that he first received and later repaid.

"It boggles the mind that Mr. Favre could imagine he is entitled to the equivalent of an interest-free loan of $1.1 million in taxpayer money, especially money intended for the benefit of the poor," White said in a statement Monday, via The Associated Press.

Favre allegedly accepted $1.1 million in federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds through the state of Mississippi. He allegedly accepted those funds in exchange for no-show speeches dating back to 2017. Favre also allegedly worked with a nonprofit organizer and former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant to send $5 million in TANF funds to build a new volleyball arena at Southern Miss while his daughter played for the team.

Favre was not arrested, and is not facing any criminal charges in the matter. He is one of 47 "well-connected people" who funneled $77 million in funds away from their intended recipients in one of the poorest states in the country, federal prosecutors alleged .

Favre initially repaid $500,000 of his initial payment to Mississippi in May 2020 and the remaining $600,000 in October 2021. The state has been going after the interest ever since. Favre, who has said he didn’t realize the funds used at Southern Miss were intended for welfare recipients, has filed a defamation lawsuit against White. The claim filed on Monday was a counterclaim in that lawsuit.

Favre also filed a defamation lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee for making comments about the scandal. A judge dismissed the lawsuit against Sharpe last fall, and Favre withdrew his suit against McAfee last May.

Favre played in the NFL from 1991-2010. He led the Packers to a Super Bowl win, and he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016. He’s fourth on the league’s all-time passing yards and passing touchdowns list, too. He earned just shy of $142 million during his 20 seasons playing in the NFL.