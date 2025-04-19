Missouri State safety Todric McGee dies after 'possible accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound'

LAWRENCE, KS - SEPTEMBER 01: A Missouri State Bears helmet during a college football game between the Missouri State Bears and Kansas Jayhawks on Sep 1, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Missouri State safety Todric McGee died on Saturday after he was found with a gunshot wound at his apartment on Friday. He was 21.

The Springfield, Missouri, Police Department told media outlets that it had responded to a wellness check at McGee's residence that day. Police said that McGee was found with a "possible accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound" and died early Saturday at a local hospital.

"Our football family is in shock and in mourning at the loss of Todric," Missouri State coach Ryan Beard said in a statement. "We ask everyone to please respect the privacy of his family and our MoState football team at this time as we begin the healing process. Join us in praying for Todric and the people who loved him."

The Wichita, Kansas, native has been a key player for the Bears and was in line to play a big role as the team moves up to the top level of college football in 2025. McGee was a second-team All-Missouri Valley Conference player in 2023 and was the team’s first player to have more than 100 tackles since 2021. He played the first five games of the 2024 season before he suffered a season-ending injury. In those five games, he had 42 tackles, five passes defended and an interception.

McGee was set to be a fifth-year senior with the Bears in 2025. Missouri State is going to be a member of Conference USA in the upcoming football season and opens its first season at the FBS level with a road game at USC on Aug. 30.