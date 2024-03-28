MLB Opening Day 2024: Juan Soto sparks Yankees from 4-0 hole, secures win over Astros with 9th-inning defensive heroics

MLB: New York Yankees at Houston Astros Mar 28, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Juan Soto (22) hits an RBI single during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Juan Soto had a tremendous debut for the New York Yankees on Thursday.

The newly acquired slugger sparked a rally from a 4-0 hole against the Houston Astros, then secured a 5-4 win with an outfield assist on a play at the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Houston trailed, 5-4 with two men on and one out in the bottom of the ninth. Kyle Tucker hit a base hit to right field, and Mauricio Dubón rounded third for home. Soto fielded the ball and threw a strike to catcher Jose Trevino, who tagged Dubón out at home.

Officials reviewed the play and confirmed the play on field. Dubón was out. Alex Bregman then grounded into a fielder's choice to secure the 5-4 Yankees win that looked unlikely when Houston jumped out to a 4-0 lead.

The Astros jumped on Yankees starter Nestor Cortes with a three-run first inning. Houston loaded the bases, and Chas McCormick struck first with a two-run single. A Yainer Díaz RBI single secured the early 3-0 lead that Houston extended to 4-0 in the second.

Valdez, meanwhile, was cruising through four scoreless innings before Yankees bats came alive in the fifth. Soto picked up his first RBI with Yankees on bases-loaded single to cut Houston's lead to 4-1. Valdez then hit Anthony Rizzo with a pitch to score another run, then walked in a third run with Anthony Volpe.

The Astros pulled him from the game with two outs remaining in the fourth and Houston leading, 4-3. The Yankees tied the game on an Oswaldo Cabrera home run in the sixth before taking their first lead in the seventh.

