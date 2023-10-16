MLB playoffs 2023: Nathan Eovaldi, Texas Rangers hold on for ALCS Game 2 victory over Houston Astros

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Nathan Eovaldi reacts after getting out of a basses loaded jam during the fifth inning of Game 2 of the baseball AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez) (Godofredo A. Vasquez/AP)

It was a close one on Monday in Houston, but in the end, the Rangers kept doing the only thing they've done this postseason: win. Texas is 7-0 in the playoffs and up 2-0 in the ALCS.

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros, ALCS Game 2: Rangers 5, Astros 4 (Texas leads 2-0)

Impact player:

Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi never allowed the Astros’ bats to get comfortable Monday. Through six innings, he allowed five hits, one walk and three runs while striking out nine batters.

In the second inning, Eovaldi conceded a solo shot to Yordan Alvarez. In the fourth, Alex Bregman took him yard. And in the sixth, Michael Brantley scorched an RBI double to score Alvarez. Brantley was the only Houston player to record more than one hit against Eovaldi on the day.

Professional hitter Michael Brantley drives in a run for the Astros ⭐️



It's a two run game!



📺: FOX/FS1 pic.twitter.com/NOfwzaK8kq — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 16, 2023

Still, the Alvin, Texas, native saved his best work for the fifth inning.

Key moment:

The toughest moment of Eovaldi’s day came in the fifth inning. With the Rangers nursing a 5-2 lead, he allowed singles to Brantley and Chas McCormick. Then Jeremy Peña hit a routine ground ball to third base, and Josh Jung whiffed as he tried to field it.

All the runners were safe, and Houston had three men on with no outs. Texas pitching coach Mike Maddux came out of the dugout for a meeting with Eovaldi. He gave the pitcher an extended breather, and Eovaldi collected himself.

The Astros' faithful were yelling at the top of their lungs as Yanier Diaz came in to pinch hit with hopes of cutting into the deficit. Instead, Eovaldi got him chasing a curveball out of the zone for strike three. Then came Altuve, whom Eovaldi made quick work of in four pitches. Finally, Bregman grounded out to third.

This time, Jung corralled the grounder to end the inning and the threat.

After loading the bases with nobody out, Eovaldi gets three straight. 🪄 pic.twitter.com/VYPTa4SeXo — MLB (@MLB) October 16, 2023

What’s next?

The series is headed to Arlington. After a travel day Tuesday, Game 3 begins at 8:03 p.m. ET Wednesday. The Rangers will give the ball to Max Scherzer for his first start of this postseason, looking to take a 3-0 series lead. The Astros’ starter has yet to be announced.