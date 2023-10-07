MLB playoffs 2023: Astros power past Twins, Rangers eke out victory vs. Orioles in ALDS Game 1

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez flips his bat after his two-run home run during the third inning in Game 1 of an American League Division Series baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox) (Kevin M. Cox/AP)

The MLB postseason train just doesn't stop.

The Rangers and Orioles kicked off a four-game slate of Saturday playoff action with ALDS Game 1 in Baltimore. Orioles fans brought the energy to Camden Yards and were treated to edge-of-your-seat competition until the final out, even though it didn't result in a win for the home team.

Then the Twins arrived in Houston, fresh off their first postseason series victory in 21 years. There they met the buzzsaw that is the Astros in October — but not without putting up a fight.

No. 3 Minnesota Twins at No. 2 Houston Astros, Game 1: Astros 6, Twins 4

No. 5 Texas Rangers at No. 1 Baltimore Orioles, Game 1: Rangers 3, Orioles 2 (Texas leads 1-0)

Game summary:

As the Texas Rangers prepared to face the No. 1-seed Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards, David Ortiz was the only analyst on the Fox Sports pregame show who picked the underdogs to win.

Despite all the talk about the Orioles’ experience in close games, the Rangers proved the Hall of Famer right, as they beat the Orioles 3-2 and took the edge going into Game 2 of their five-game set.

After rainy weather pushed back the start of the game, there was no evidence of that delay once the first pitch was thrown. The sun came out, and the home crowd yelled its share of “O’s.” Baltimore fans had good reason to cheer at first, as Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish dominated with five strikeouts through the first two scoreless innings. However, by the time the right-hander’s day ended, he’d given up two runs and struck out nine in 4 2/3 innings.

Kyle Bradish, Fastball, Curveball and Slider (home plate views) pic.twitter.com/cnwTdmRP3Q — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 7, 2023

The Rangers were first on the board thanks to an RBI double in the fourth from rookie Evan Carter, which was followed by an RBI single from catcher Jonah Heim that put Texas up 2-0. In the bottom of the inning, the Orioles brought the crowd back to life with a one-out walk from Anthony Santander and a double to the left-field wall from Ryan Mountcastle that got Baltimore within one.

Texas added to its lead in the top of the sixth with a reminder that they have more than one rookie threat. Josh Jung notched his first career postseason homer off Jacob Webb to make it 3-1. In what seemed like an immediate answer, Santander helped Baltimore get back within one with a solo home run in the bottom of the inning.

The Orioles had one more chance in the ninth, when Gunnar Henderson led off with a single. But a key caught stealing ended the threat as the Rangers moved to 3-0 this postseason.

JONAH HIM 🔥



He caught Gunnar Henderson stealing in the 9th! pic.twitter.com/c8oOQyCGMI — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 7, 2023

Key moment:

The Rangers did the bulk of their scoring in the fourth inning Saturday, and it could’ve been much more. After a Robbie Grossman strikeout, Adolis Garcia doubled, Carter doubled, and Heim singled to put Texas up 2-0.

Two more singles then loaded the bases, bringing Marcus Semien to the plate with two outs. But Bradish struck him out to limit the damage and get out of the inning.

Impact player:

The “little savior” did it again. Evan Carter’s day Saturday: walk, double, walk, groundout. The groundout marked only the second time this postseason that he didn’t reach base safely, and the double, of course, drove in the Rangers’ first run of the game before he came around to score their second.

at 21 years & 39 days old, Evan Carter is the 3rd-youngest player in postseason history with 4 XBH in a 3-game span, older than only:



2003 Miguel Cabrera: 20 y, 169 d

2019 Juan Soto: 20 y, 355 d



he’s the youngest with 4 XBH in his FIRST 3 postseason games https://t.co/5aoIC9PvaU — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 7, 2023

What’s next?

Game 2 of this ALDS is set for 4:07 p.m. ET Sunday in Baltimore. Texas will send Jordan Montgomery to the mound following his strong outing in Game 1 of the wild-card series. Baltimore will counter with rookie Grayson Rodriguez making his first career postseason start as the Orioles look for a split before the series heads to Arlington.