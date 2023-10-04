MLB playoffs extravaganza Day 2 live tracker: Brewers set to face Zac Gallen with their playoff lives on the line

Corbin Burnes Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes reacts as he walks to the dugout during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) (Aaron Gash/AP)

Day 1 of the MLB postseason is in the books, and it featured some intense games. The Tampa Bay Rays played uncharacteristically sloppy baseball, Bryce Harper once again ignited Philadelphia Phillies fans and the Minnesota Twins won their first playoff game since 2004.

While all those contests were all exciting, the most surprising result came during the Milwaukee Brewers-Arizona Diamondbacks game. The Brewers failed to hold a three-run lead despite throwing ace Corbin Burnes, who allowed four runs over four innings of work.

With the team trailing by a run, the Brewers turned to All-Star closer Devin Williams to keep the game close. Williams couldn't find the strike zone, allowing two runs on a hit and three walks in just 2/3 of an inning.

To make matters worse, the Diamondbacks didn't even have their ace on the mound in Game 1. Zac Gallen will take the mound Wednesday looking to end the Brewers' World Series hopes.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and injuries during Day 2 of the MLB playoffs.