Mock Draft Monday: 12-team, full PPR, 3 starting WRs | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

By Matt Harmon,Dalton Del Don, Yahoo Sports

It's another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' and this time we dive deep into our latest staff mock: A 12-team, full PPR, 3 starting WR format. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to identify the biggest observations for the draft. Both found interesting trends in rounds 2-4 and identified a steep cliff for one position after the sixth round:

(1:30) - Programming note: The pod is now five days a week!

(2:55) - Mock Draft Monday: 12-team, full PPR, 3 starting WR format

(4:00) - Dissecting Dalton's team: Malik Nabers in the 3rd, James Conner in the 6th

(5:40) - The second round has ambiguity at WR and intrigue at RB

(10:30) - Dissecting Matt's team: AJ Brown over Garrett Wilson, 4th round blunder

(40:45) - WRs rule the early rounds

(49:30) - Elite QBs are losing value in one QB leagues

