Monday Night Football: How to watch the Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills game tonight

NFL: OCT 29 Chiefs at Broncos DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 29: Denver Broncos running back Dwayne Washington (39) looks on during a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 29, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tonight, Monday Night Football closes out Week 10 of the 2023 season with a can't-miss matchup between the Denver Broncos and the Buffalo Bills. Facing the Bills (5-4), the Broncos (3-5) are fresh off a massive victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, breaking the team's 16-game losing streak. Ready to watch some football? Here’s how to watch this week's Monday Night Football game: Broncos vs. Bills, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Billsgame:

Date: Monday, Nov. 13

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Game: Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV

What channel is the Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills game on?

Monday Night Football airs on ABC and ESPN. Don't have access to any of those channels? Here's what we recommend for how to watch Monday Night Football this week.

How to watch Broncos vs. Bills on Monday Night Football:

